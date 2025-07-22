How to Communicate your CSA Results

The first score release for the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) will take place on 18th July and score releases will continue thereafter on a daily, rolling basis.

The daily publication of scores reduces the waiting time for companies that submitted their CSA earlier in the year. However, it also means that only a subset of companies have their 2025 CSA Scores available in the Benchmarking Database, especially at the beginning of the Score release cycle. The number of companies with a 2025 CSA Score will continue to increase until all scoring is complete in March 2026. In the meantime, for companies that do not yet have an updated 2025 CSA Score, the Benchmarking Database will display their 2024 CSA Score by default.

Once you receive your score, we encourage you to communicate your results. Below you will find all the information you need to share your CSA achievements.