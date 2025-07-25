Transitioning to a sustainable economy is crucial to address urgent global challenges and ensure economic growth aligns with positive environmental and social impacts. Financial companies are critical in leading this transition through investments and stewardship activities. Engagement and voting policies are key for sustainable stewardship; they allow investors to hold companies accountable for their environmental, social and governance performance while influencing corporate decisions that align with sustainable practices. By actively engaging with companies and exercising their voting rights, investors can promote transparency, drive positive change and ensure their investments contribute to responsible business conduct.

Within our ESG Scores and data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess the policies of financial sector companies regarding their stewardship practices in engagement and voting.