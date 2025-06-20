According to the World Economic Forum, the world faces several risks that stakeholders perceive as potential triggers for an immediate global crisis, including state-based armed conflict, geoeconomic confrontation, extreme weather events, misinformation and disinformation, and societal polarization. To address these risks, companies, governments and civil societies might pursue diplomatic efforts, economic diversification, climate action, media literacy, fact-checking, community engagement and inclusive policies to promote stability and resilience.

Effective risk management is crucial for a business’s success as it helps identify, assess and mitigate potential threats. It enables informed decision-making, ensures financial stability and builds trust with stakeholders, fostering long-term success. A structured approach, such as a risk governance framework, is essential for effective risk management. This framework helps organizations systematically identify, assess, manage and monitor risks.

Central to this framework is the involvement of a dedicated role or committee at the board level, tasked with overseeing risk management. The framework typically incorporates the three lines of defense model: operational risk ownership (first line), risk management and compliance oversight (second line) and an independent audit unit (third line). The first and second lines execute and monitor risk management activities, while the third line operates independently to assess the effectiveness of these processes. To ensure success, collaboration between the board and senior management is vital. While the board holds ultimate responsibility for risk management, senior management must translate the board’s strategic direction into suitable policies and ensure their implementation and monitoring.

Within our ESG Scores and data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess whether companies are adopting risk governance frameworks and the extent to which these frameworks include board-level risk oversight or dedicated operational risk management functions — the first, second and third lines of defense.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies from around the world. In this review, we analyze 12,269 public companies’ risk governance frameworks