As managing climate change impacts grows more urgent and climate risks become unavoidable, companies will increasingly need to develop adaptation plans. These plans are crucial to ensure business continuity in uncertain environments. A climate-resilient business protects growth, reduces direct losses and enables sustainable development.

Within our ESG Scores and data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess whether companies anticipate the adverse effects of climate change and take appropriate action to prevent or mitigate the potential damage.

Physical climate risks comprise acute risks, which are driven by events such as extreme weather, and chronic risks, which refer to gradual shifts in climate patterns. According to the World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report 2025,” environmental risks such as extreme weather events and critical changes to Earth systems are among the top three long-term risks. Companies’ adoption of physical climate risk adaptation plans is, therefore, both a response to environmental crises and a necessary strategy for longterm survival and business resilience.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering approximately 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we analyze 10,365 public companies across 62 industries reporting on physical climate risk adaptation in 2024.

Figure 1 shows a noticeable upward trend across all sectors in context-specific and overall adaptation plans from 2022 to 2024. On average, context-specific adaptation plans increased from 7% in 2022 to 9% in 2024, and overall adaptation plans rose from 10% to 26%. The data suggests that companies recognize the importance of having physical climate risk adaptation plans, reflected in the rise of context-specific and overall adaptation strategies. Sectors heavily dependent on physical infrastructure, such as utilities and real estate, showed a significantly higher implementation rate of climate adaptation plans than sectors such as finance and healthcare, which rely less on the specific locations or characteristics of their infrastructural assets.