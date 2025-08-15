Climate finance and carbon markets were emphasized as vital areas at the 2024 UN Climate Conference (COP29), highlighting the urgent need to increase financial support for climate initiatives. Current commitments fall short of meeting the Paris Agreement on climate change goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C. The private sector’s involvement is essential; governments alone cannot address this challenge. Many businesses have pledged to achieve net-zero and carbon neutrality, but success requires strategic lobbying and advocacy beyond internal policies. Companies must ensure transparency in their lobbying efforts and align their advocacy with climate objectives. By coordinating these efforts with Paris climate accord goals, businesses can enhance their reputations and demonstrate consistent commitment to climate action.

Within our ESG Scores and data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess how effectively companies oversee, review and disclose their processes to align their lobbying and trade association activities with Paris Agreement objectives.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we analyze 12,813 public companies’ disclosures on their climate alignment lobbying efforts in 2024 across 62 industries.