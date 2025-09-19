Figure 1 shows consistent improvement across all selected criteria over the last three years, with labor practices scoring highest on average. This is closely followed by human capital management, while human rights scored lowest. Despite this, the human rights score improved the most, increasing 54% from 2022 to 2024, compared with a 23% climb for the other two criteria. The overall CSA score increased 22%, similar to the other two criteria, suggesting the human rights criterion’s greater jump in score may be an anomaly.

Human rights can be considered a less developed topic for corporates, particularly at the current depth of assessment. Expectations around human rights commitments have evolved significantly since the criterion was introduced to the CSA in 2015. Initially, reporting focused on whether companies had made any commitments to human rights. The standard has since become more stringent, requiring companies to establish commitments and programs as well as actively track and report relevant metrics.

Human capital management and labor practices, on the other hand, were already assessed with more depth and higher expectations at that time. As such, reporting on human rights is still catching up. The more pronounced rise in the human rights score may be attributed to this factor, along with increasing regulations and frameworks in recent years, which have enabled more concrete improvement.

Focusing on 2024 only, figure 2 shows that Latin America led in performance for all three criteria. When comparing these averages, note the variation in sample sizes: Latin America had one of the highest averages for all three topics, but its sample size was only 501 companies; Asia-Pacific had a relatively low average, yet its sample size was 6,930 companies.