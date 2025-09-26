Organizations that embrace transparency strengthen their reputations, improve operational efficiency and gain a competitive advantage. This proactive approach helps mitigate compliance and regulatory risks while fostering greater trust among investors and stakeholders.

Within our ESG Scores and Raw Data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we track companies’ sustainability data reporting boundaries and external assurance scope.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we analyze the reporting boundaries and third-party assurance availability of 12,824 public companies across 11 sectors as part of the 2024 research cycle.

Figure 1 shows that, on average, more than half of the assessed companies provided comprehensive information on the scope or boundaries of their public sustainability reporting. The proportion of companies using external assurance was lower, with 1 in 4 sharing information linked to such practice. The materials and utilities sectors led the way in reporting the scope of their sustainability disclosure, with utilities also having the highest share of companies providing information on the external verification of the reported information and data.

At the other end, the healthcare sector recorded the lowest level of reporting for both aspects. Initial challenges linked to determining disclosure boundaries include navigating complex company structures that complicate scope definition. When it comes to implementing external assurance, companies might be hindered by significant costs and additional internal processes to ensure data reliability and audit readiness.