S&P Global Ratings is one of the first approved reviewers for the SIX 1.5°C Climate Equity Flag as of August 2024.

In August 2024, the SIX Swiss Exchange launched the SIX 1.5 °C Climate Equity Flag, which helps companies provide additional supporting evidence that its entire value chain contributes towards limiting global warming to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial level. The flag combines recognized requirements on the climate transition plan with additional requirements that arise from the application of the WFE Green Equity Principles (2023) to climate-change mitigation.

Our Green Equity External Review evaluates alignment with the SIX 1.5°C Climate Equity Flag. To meet the SIX 1.5°C Climate Equity Flag requirement, more than 50 percent of the issuer’s annual revenues must come from 1.5°C aligned activities.