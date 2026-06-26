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Overview

Entity Assessments provide independent evaluations of an organization's sustainability and transition journey. From assessing preparedness for the transition to a low-carbon economy to evaluating alignment with green equity principles, these solutions deliver transparent, forward-looking perspectives grounded in S&P Global Ratings' analytical approach.

Through well-established methodologies and sector-specific insights, Entity Assessments help issuers communicate their sustainability ambitions, support investor decision-making and enhance market confidence through credible third-party analysis.

Green Equity External Reviews

Climate Transition Assessments

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Public Reports

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