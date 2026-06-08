Evolving Structures in Private Credit and Asset-Backed Lending

Private credit continues to reshape lending markets, with growing momentum behind asset-backed and secured lending as investors seek more tailored risk exposure and greater capital efficiency. Rated feeder funds, esoteric structures, and expanding digital infrastructure financing are opening the door to more diverse and innovative investment opportunities across global markets. Watch to explore the structural shifts driving the next phase of private credit and asset-backed lending and explore our latest insights: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/abs-frontiers