French institutional investors are adopting a more guarded stance. This indicates that current market conditions may not fully capture underlying risks. While financial conditions remain broadly supportive, investors are shifting their focus toward medium-term risks, structural vulnerabilities, and potential gaps between macroeconomic stress and market pricing.

Overall investor sentiment is characterized by a tension between short-term stability and long-term vulnerability. While stable credit markets underpin resilience over the near term, concerns are rising over the delayed materialization of risks, particularly in credit and private markets. Additionally, investors pay more attention to sector and geographic exposures.

What we heard

Medium-term risks are coming to the fore

Investors are shifting their focus from short-term volatility to the long-term effect of geopolitical and energy shocks, and are increasingly moving toward scenario-based analysis. Key concerns include rising pressure on corporate profitability and earnings visibility, an increase in default risk in the case of prolonged stress, and uncertainty about how long energy shocks will last and how they will affect the broader economy.

Uncertainty about market signals increases

Mixed or inconsistent signals make traditional market indicators harder to interpret. This is underpinned by uncertainty about interest rate dynamics and yield curves, alongside limited visibility of forward-looking macro signals, particularly in rates and foreign exchange markets. Investors are therefore shifting from conventional indicators toward a more cautious, judgment-based approach.

Central bank policy comes under scrutiny

Investors have started to question the effectiveness of central banks' policy actions and see them as a source of uncertainty rather than stabilization. Among the main concerns are the potential acceleration of an economic slowdown in Europe due to policy tightening, the limited ability of monetary policy to address supply-driven inflation, and potentially less aggressive tightening than current market pricing implies.

Credit markets might be less stable than they seem

Financing conditions remain generally supportive, with spreads widening only moderately. Immediate stress is limited and there are no signs of widespread ratings pressure or liquidity events.

However, this resilience is raising concerns about a potential disconnect between macro conditions and financial markets. Key risks include the capacity of sovereigns and corporates to absorb shocks, the possibility of sudden repricing due to delayed adjustments, and potential spillovers into the wider financial system.

Sector selectivity is up

Investors are adopting a highly selective approach. Sectors that are most vulnerable to current pressures include energy-intensive industries (margin pressure), transport and consumer-related sectors (sensitive to fuel and input costs), and agribusinesses (fertilizer supply volatility). Investors are increasingly reassessing their regional exposure and view Asia as more sensitive to energy dependence and supply chain vulnerabilities than Europe.

Private credit risks remain elusive

Even though private credit appears calm on the surface, it could become a central concern for investors--not due to immediate stress but because of structural vulnerabilities, such as limited transparency and weak mark-to-market mechanisms. According to investors, private credit may not trigger a financial crisis but could amplify it.

Investors increasingly emphasize tail-risk scenarios. They note that systemic risk would most likely emerge from institutional balance sheets, particularly insurers, if they faced a combination of illiquidity, regulatory constraints, and sudden liquidity needs. Additionally, extensions and restructurings to "smooth" returns may only delay potential losses instead of eliminating them. This could lead to dislocation and concentrated losses over time.

Risk exposure differs across regions. While European exposures remain contained and nonsystemic, the scale of the U.S. market--coupled with bank involvement and a broader investor base--has led to more investor vigilance.