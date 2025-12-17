Global MTBE prices are expected to face downward pressure through the first half of 2026 as the market braces for the impact of overcapacity in Asia.

Throughout 2025, many production plants in China struggled with low profit margins or outright losses, yet new installations are still on the horizon. Notably, Zhenhua Petrochemical Co. Ltd. is set to launch a new 660,000 mt/year MTBE plant in 2026, and Sinopec Zhongyuan Petrochemical Co. Ltd. plans to bring an additional 600,000 mt/year online in the same year.

Domestic blending demand in China has not shown significant improvement, largely due to the ongoing shift toward cleaner energy alternatives. Consequently, the MTBE FOB China marker hovered between $620-$640/mt from September to November 2025, down from $665-$725/mt during the same period in 2024, according to S&P Global Energy Platts data. While some market participants remain optimistic that FOB China prices will stabilize with support from increased exports to the EU and South America, there is an overarching concern of overcapacity.