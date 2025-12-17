Europe imported 1.46 million metric tons of polypropylene from January to September 2025, up 9% from the same period in 2024, according to S&P Global Energy data. This trend, which reduces the need for local PP production, alongside domestic propylene consumption, is expected to continue, as long supply in Asian markets will keep pushing sellers to offload more material into overseas markets.

The loss of demand led to a drop in propylene prices and put significant pressure on European naphtha cracker margins.

Polymer-grade propylene prices fell to Eur622.50/mt on Dec. 23, 2025, from Eur781.50/mt in early July, according to Platts assessments from S&P Global Energy. Naphtha cracker margins followed, falling to minus Eur52.30/mt in December from Eur323.22/mt in July, according to analysts from S&P Global Energy CERA.