Platts Chemical Trends H1 2026
Recycled polymer demand is expected to remain under pressure throughout H1 2026 as virgin materials remain cost-competitive, muted regulatory enforcement persists, and continued recycler shutdowns limit market confidence. Many warn circularity targets could drift further out of reach.
European recyclers continued to struggle to compete with virgin materials in 2025, which remained at a discount to recycled polyethylene terephthalate. Participants expect this pricing imbalance to persist in 2026, keeping buyers focused on cost rather than recycled content unless regulations force a shift.
In Europe, Platts pricing shows R-PET food grade pellets' premium to virgin started 2025 at $566/mt, peaked at $836/mt in early October, and began the final month of the year at $723/mt. Platts is part of S&P Global Energy.
Players cited stable-to-soft demand and a lack of near-term catalysts to lift offtake, especially as no penalties were announced for the EU Single-Use Plastic Directive in 2025.
Recyclers noted that falling prices could help R-PET if spreads narrow, but tight margins leave little room for further discounts while maintaining operational stability.
Recycled polyolefins face even greater pressure as brands reassess packaging strategies amid significant cost differentials with virgin polymers.
“A lot of brands are just thinking, ‘Why bother when virgin is so much cheaper,'” a converter said.
After closures and bankruptcies in 2025, participants do not anticipate a meaningful demand rebound, even with the upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation. Under the rule, 35% recycled content will be required in all non-contact-sensitive, non-PET products by 2030, starting from August 2026. Yet, uncertainty around penalties for non-compliance raises concerns that some users may opt to pay fines instead of purchasing recycled products.
“If there’s no brand commitment, they won’t use the recycled material; it’s cheaper to pay the packaging tax and run virgin,” a distributor said.
Brand owners are also facing internal pressure to cut costs, which could lead to an increased use of virgin polymers. Natural recycled high-density polyethylene remains nearly twice the price of virgin, incentivizing substitution.
Recycled polystyrene and recycled acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are expected to hold flat into H1 2026. Electronics and appliances appear steady, with some cautious optimism for construction in Q1. The limited supply of PS packaging waste is likely to continue, encouraging some substitution toward R-PP.
Asia’s R-PET outlook remains stable to bearish as prices hold above those of virgin pellets. This premium is prompting recyclers to shift toward sheet or chip production rather than low-end textile applications. Without new regulatory action, most expect flat to soft consumption in 2026. Southeast Asian exporters selling into Europe also anticipate no significant shift in procurement rules.
In Asia, Platts pricing shows R-PET food grade pellets' premium to virgin started 2025 at $385/mt, peaked at $485/mt in mid-August, and began the final month of the year at $352/mt.
The absence of mandates in several Asian markets have kept recycling growth slow, leaving demand reliant on voluntary brand commitments.
The R-PS and R-ABS markets in Asia are expected to remain stagnant as downstream sectors show no apparent signs of recovery. Demand remains packaging-led, offering limited upside for R-PS. With the PS waste supply expected to stay constrained, more substitu