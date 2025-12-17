Players cited stable-to-soft demand and a lack of near-term catalysts to lift offtake, especially as no penalties were announced for the EU Single-Use Plastic Directive in 2025.

Recyclers noted that falling prices could help R-PET if spreads narrow, but tight margins leave little room for further discounts while maintaining operational stability.

Recycled polyolefins face even greater pressure as brands reassess packaging strategies amid significant cost differentials with virgin polymers.

“A lot of brands are just thinking, ‘Why bother when virgin is so much cheaper,'” a converter said.

After closures and bankruptcies in 2025, participants do not anticipate a meaningful demand rebound, even with the upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation. Under the rule, 35% recycled content will be required in all non-contact-sensitive, non-PET products by 2030, starting from August 2026. Yet, uncertainty around penalties for non-compliance raises concerns that some users may opt to pay fines instead of purchasing recycled products.