Platts Chemical Trends H1 2026
Holidays in Asia during the first quarter are expected to be bearish for demand, with a rebound anticipated in the second quarter. China's demand may also rise due to potential economic stimulus efforts aimed at achieving its 2026 GDP growth target that will be set in Q1.
Supply pressures could ease due to rationalizations and limited plant startups in the first half of 2026, but margins still may not recover in 2026.
“With easing supply pressures and a potential pickup in demand due to government incentives in Q2, the China PE market is projected flat to up in H1 2026,” said Will Xu, associate director for polymers news and research management at S&P Global Energy CERA.
Narrow upstream margins could also lend support to prices.
“Naphtha and ethylene margins are already in the negatives," a Singapore-based trader said. "It will be challenging for PE prices to go down further."
In India, market participants see growth in the packaging sector in the coming months.
“The increasing presence of e-commerce and quick retail services in Indian cities could lead to higher growth of the packaging sector, combined with buying interest for polymers in the flexible packaging segment,” a major Indian polymer producer said.
The producer believes India’s consumption growth is expected to drive packaging demand, especially for linear low density polyethylene and low density polyethylene grades.
The 2026 outlook for what has been a generally weak European market is clouded after a whirlwind year that saw widespread rationalization and consolidation efforts amid heightened uncertainty in business due to tariff disputes and a lack of clarity on regulations.
“We have the European taxation on imports, which we do not know yet,” a European converter said. “Also, will the capacity increase in Asia, especially in China, affect the flows of material?"
"We are a little bit killing ourselves here in Europe,” the converter said, referencing the influx of lower-cost imports. Many sources have cited expectations of continued competitive import prices in Europe in 2026, keeping supply ample unless some regulatory stance is taken.
However, Europe is not expected to see lower production costs anytime soon, which will continue to drive imports and keep local operating rates low. Producers said rates averaged about 75% in 2025.