Holidays in Asia during the first quarter are expected to be bearish for demand, with a rebound anticipated in the second quarter. China's demand may also rise due to potential economic stimulus efforts aimed at achieving its 2026 GDP growth target that will be set in Q1.

Supply pressures could ease due to rationalizations and limited plant startups in the first half of 2026, but margins still may not recover in 2026.

“With easing supply pressures and a potential pickup in demand due to government incentives in Q2, the China PE market is projected flat to up in H1 2026,” said Will Xu, associate director for polymers news and research management at S&P Global Energy CERA.

Narrow upstream margins could also lend support to prices.

“Naphtha and ethylene margins are already in the negatives," a Singapore-based trader said. "It will be challenging for PE prices to go down further."