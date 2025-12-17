The European MMA market is expected to tighten despite weak demand in Q1 2026, as the arbitrage window from Asia is anticipated to remain closed.

The arbitrage narrowed during mid- to late Q4 2025 as the China-Northwest Europe spread contracted to a level that did not support imports, according to market participants. Platts MMA DDP Northwest Europe average price for November was calculated at Eur1,297.18/metric ton, while the CFR China average was calculated at $1,158.75/mt.

“There is already an impact: There is no Chinese MMA available,” said a European distributor, adding that producers in Europe were “very aggressive” in securing 2026 contract business.

Traders have avoided building long positions due to limited arbitrage opportunities, which has reduced spot availability in early 2026, while restocking-driven activity could pressure prices.

In addition to the lack of imports, European supply was also impacted by Trinseo’s 100,000 mt/year plant shutdown in Italy.

The main pressure on European prices has been mainly from competitively priced Middle Eastern volumes.

Europe may also see more supplies from the US as Roehm is expected to ramp up its 250,000 mt/year LiMA facility in Texas. Roehm's 250,000 mt/year ethylene-based plant reached 75% operating rates in November 2025 and is targeted to reach nameplate capacity by Q1 2026.

“This strategic addition is expected to drive US MMA exports at a robust CAGR of 3.46% over the next five years, shifting the region to a net export position, reinforcing its competitiveness,” said Julia Legrande, principal analyst of MMA at S&P Global Energy CERA.