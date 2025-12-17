After a year marked by falling prices of polyvinyl chloride resin and no concrete signs of robust growth in regional construction industries, the market does not expect a turnaround in demand for 2026, but expectations for production cuts have been gaining strength.

The increase in PVC trade flow in 2025, with projections for a new record in global exports, was not enough to ease expectations regarding supply, and the key to this lies in prices, as explained by Harry Thomas, director and global head of inorganics and vinyls

"With prices setting 20-year annual average lows for PVC exports in 2025, many producers are shipping at a financial loss this year," Thomas said. "They are attempting to find ways to increase values or possibly lower some participation until greater values arrive."

The Dec. 15, 2025, announcement that Westlake has decided to cease operations at one of its PVC plants has strengthened expectations of rising prices due to lower supply in early 2026.

“I think the important point to note here is the action taken by Westlake," a distributor said. "It indicates that current costs and margins are unsustainable unless producers are willing to take aggressive action, even though immediate pain is high."