Platts Chemical Trends H1 2026
The global phenol and acetone markets are set to face ongoing oversupply challenges in 2026, driven by large-scale capacity additions in China and ongoing demand weakness across Europe and the US. Struggling margins among producers are expected to play a role in any alterations to regional supply, withing rising concerns over supply uncertainty in Europe.
The demand outlook in the European phenol and acetone markets remains bearish amid ongoing downstream capacity rationalization.
Acetone spot market prices fell continuously in 2025 despite operating rates of 60%-70%, which failed to reduce market length enough to support a price recovery. The planned closure of Trinseo’s 100,000 mt/year methyl methacrylate plant in Germany put additional pressure on acetone producers struggling with weak margins.
There is also uncertainty regarding supply-demand balances in 2026 with the delayed opening of Moeve’s 80,000 mt/year IPA plant, now expected at the end of Q1, and Domo Chemicals filing for insolvency in Germany.
Phenol contract negotiations were crucial for determining operating rates, with producers seeking increases in the contract adder over benzene to offset the weakness in acetone. A recent reduction in phenol spot supply, attributed to maintenance at Moeve’s plant and low regional production rates, could tighten the market enough to support suppliers in the negotiations.
“Plant operating rates are expected to remain low during 2026, although some producers have been at operational minimums and will be unable to reduce rates any further,” said Yazmine Khan, director of global phenolics analytics at S&P Global Energy CERA. “The market is still awaiting clarity on cyclohexanone operations at Fibrant following an announcement that they would stop caprolactam production at their Geleen site, where the company has been consuming an estimated 120,000 mt of phenol per year.”
Despite this, an ongoing outage at BASF’s caprolactam facility in Ludwigshafen, which produces caprolactam directly from benzene via cyclohexane and cyclohexanone, has created greater demand for caprolactam produced from phenol, providing a short-term outlet for other European producers, including Fibrant, who market participants said would continue to produce caprolactam, at least until BASF restarts.
While Khan estimates that European phenol demand has fallen nearly 30% since 2019 and will decline by around 1% annually through 2030, some producers still expect a modest near-term boost from Eastern Europe following Orlen’s plant closure. However, this was tempered by rising Middle Eastern imports, with Saudi volumes up 25% during the first eight months of 2025, and expectations for an “aggressive” pricing strategy in 2026 to gain greater market share.
Asian markets are expected to remain pressured in the first half of 2026 as capacity expansion continues, with an estimated 680,000 mt/year of additional phenol capacity expected in China, along with India’s Haldia Petrochemicals’ 350,000 mt/year plant forecast to start by the end of the year.
PetroChina’s recent addition of a 250,000 mt/year phenol plant in Jilin has added to China's supply, prompting traders to offer both phenol and acetone into Southeast Asia.
In Southeast Asia, buyers are expected to continue benefitting from competitive Chinese and Korean offers as producers compete for market share in an increasingly oversupplied market. However, persistently weak phenol margins could disrupt supply continuity as producers consider rate cuts and potentially permanent shutdowns.
“Producers [in Southeast Asia] will likely optimize feedstock molecules for the gasoline pool, instead of aromatics production, leaving downstream chemicals such as phenol threatened,