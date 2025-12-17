The demand outlook in the European phenol and acetone markets remains bearish amid ongoing downstream capacity rationalization.

Acetone spot market prices fell continuously in 2025 despite operating rates of 60%-70%, which failed to reduce market length enough to support a price recovery. The planned closure of Trinseo’s 100,000 mt/year methyl methacrylate plant in Germany put additional pressure on acetone producers struggling with weak margins.

There is also uncertainty regarding supply-demand balances in 2026 with the delayed opening of Moeve’s 80,000 mt/year IPA plant, now expected at the end of Q1, and Domo Chemicals filing for insolvency in Germany.

Phenol contract negotiations were crucial for determining operating rates, with producers seeking increases in the contract adder over benzene to offset the weakness in acetone. A recent reduction in phenol spot supply, attributed to maintenance at Moeve’s plant and low regional production rates, could tighten the market enough to support suppliers in the negotiations.