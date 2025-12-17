Tightening US sanctions on several Indian petrochemical companies has shifted trade flows across Asian markets, redirecting Iranian methanol from Asian markets. Increased flows into China could pressure methanol prices in that market in the first half of 2026.

Iranian methanol shipments to India have fallen, and thus importers in India will look to non-sanctioned cargoes from the Middle East and alternative supply from China and Malaysia, should the arbitrage from the two Asian countries remain feasible. As a result, Indian methanol prices would likely remain supported.

Indian methanol demand remains robust, driven by India’s formaldehyde and pharmaceutical industries.

Meanwhile, Iranian products may be redirected to China, although not without some hurdles, according to buyers and traders in China, who added that some Chinese terminals have rejected Iranian-origin cargoes.

Iranian methanol, which usually trades at a premium to the Chinese formula price, is trading from a 2% discount to parity with the Chinese methanol formula, and this trend could continue in the first half of 2026, according to China-based buyers and Iran-based producers.