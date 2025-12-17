Asian paraxylene prices are expected to remain firm through 2026 due to tighter supplies; however, downstream purified terephthalic acid may struggle to find respite from weak margins and China's ongoing battle with excess capacity

Much was expected from China's anti-involution announcement, a policy aimed at addressing the country’s rapidly built-up and bloated PTA production capacity, with several major PTA and polyester producers leading the way in curbing excess capacity. But the move has not yet yielded concrete results, leaving market participants increasingly pessimistic about any substantial outcomes in the near term.

"The alliance is fragile" a trader in China said, referring to potential disagreements between major PTA producers to cut production.

PTA margins will continue to struggle on account of excess capacity, a China-based producer said, noting that Chinese PTA plants are "unlikely to shut for long or permanently," as they do not want to compromise market share.