European automotive nylon consumption is expected to remain weak through 2026, with market fundamentals unlikely to shift without significant changes to trade dynamics or cost competitiveness.

The increase of competitively priced Asian vehicle imports in the European market has reduced demand for domestically produced automobiles, consequently ;dampening demand for engineering polymers in the region.

Chinese vehicle manufacturers BYD and Jaecoo saw a large increase in vehicle sales in 2025 at 485.15% and 13,408.13%, respectively, in the UK market.

ABS reached its all-time lowest FD NWE spot price at Eur1,430/mt on Dec. 17, 2025, according to Platts data. Platts is part of S&P Global Energy.

Market sources indicated the structural nature of these competitive pressures suggests limited prospects for near-term recovery. The combination of sustained import competition and altered consumer purchasing patterns could mean prolonged subdued consumption in the automotive sector.

The persistence of Chinese state support for automotive exports, with subsidies that enable vehicles to be offered at price points European manufacturers cannot match, amid higher European interest rates and elevated production costs, points to continued constraints on domestic production volumes, maintaining downward pressure on nylon pricing and utilization rates across Europe.

An ABS distributor said they don't expect any changes in demand until mid-2026 or even 2027.