The European olefins market is projected to remain subdued throughout the first half of 2026, as derivative demand is anticipated to show little to no significant improvement.

Many cracker operators have cited bleak outlooks, saying that unless there is some improvement to the Russia-Ukraine war, tariff disputes as well as inflation and interest rates, demand is unlikely to increase.

Supply is also expected to remain long in Europe, despite the wave of rationalization and consolidation in 2025.

"Cracker utilization in Western Europe languished around the 75% mark in 2025, 10%-15% lower than desirable levels," Andy Orszynski, European ethylene analyst for S&P Global Energy CERA, said. "We expect operating rates to improve to around 80% during H1 2026, though this is largely due to the permanent closure of Mossmoran in February and significant turnaround activity. Over the long term, the European ethylene market remains oversupplied by 1 million-1.5 million."