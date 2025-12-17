The first half of 2026 poses the US ethylene glycol market with the question of where to reallocate supply formerly consumed in China.

Since consumers in China halted imports of US EG amid deteriorating trade relations, US-based sellers must redirect an estimated 1 million metric tons of monoethylene glycolglycol. Prior to the trade dispute, China as the world's largest consumer, imported about that much MEG annually.

Typical export alternatives for US-based sellers, such as Turkey, Egypt and Western Europe, are considerably smaller markets and are unable to absorb the demand that previously came from China.

As a result, MEG spot prices fell to an 18-month low of 18 cents/lb FOB US Gulf Coast in April 2025 after remaining rangebound at 21.55-22 cents/lb in the first quarter, according to Platts assessments from S&P Global Energy.

However, spot prices rebounded in the second half of May following a force majeure at Lotte Lake Charles, climbing back to 21 cents/lb on June 27 before falling 4 cents, or 21%, from July 3 to Dec. 12, with December spot prices reaching a five-year low, according to Platts data.