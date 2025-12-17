S&P Global Offerings
Platts Chemical Trends H1 2026
The first half of 2026 poses the US ethylene glycol market with the question of where to reallocate supply formerly consumed in China.
Since consumers in China halted imports of US EG amid deteriorating trade relations, US-based sellers must redirect an estimated 1 million metric tons of monoethylene glycolglycol. Prior to the trade dispute, China as the world's largest consumer, imported about that much MEG annually.
Typical export alternatives for US-based sellers, such as Turkey, Egypt and Western Europe, are considerably smaller markets and are unable to absorb the demand that previously came from China.
As a result, MEG spot prices fell to an 18-month low of 18 cents/lb FOB US Gulf Coast in April 2025 after remaining rangebound at 21.55-22 cents/lb in the first quarter, according to Platts assessments from S&P Global Energy.
However, spot prices rebounded in the second half of May following a force majeure at Lotte Lake Charles, climbing back to 21 cents/lb on June 27 before falling 4 cents, or 21%, from July 3 to Dec. 12, with December spot prices reaching a five-year low, according to Platts data.
India consumes about 40,000 mt/month of MEG, which is about 44% of Chinese consumption, according to two traders. Although the Indian government lifted import restrictions on global EG, US-based sellers are skeptical that any one country could fully replace China.
Non-integrated producers in the US are under particular pressure to idle, one of the traders said, with supply growing longer and prices nearing a floor.
With export volumes falling, US-based producers, meanwhile, have had to reduce production to manage inventory levels.
Nan Ya, a subsidiary of Formosa Plastics, shut down EG production at its 360,000 mt/year EG1 plant in Point Comfort, Texas, a source familiar with company operations said, with no restart date yet announced.
At least two other producers on the USGC are operating at reduced rates, according to multiple participants, although only one unit is fully idled.
MEG plants in China remain underutilized, with operating rates averaging 55%-65% in 2025. Rates are likely to remain at similar levels in 2026 amid myriad factors, including upstream crude oil and ethylene costs, coal prices, environmental concerns, and downstream polyester and PET demand, market sources said.
The cost advantages of MEG production in the Middle East and North America have provided a more economical way for China to meet its MEG demand.
China’s MEG imports totaled
6.3
million mt
from January to October 2025