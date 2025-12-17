S&P Global Offerings
Platts Chemical Trends H1 2026
Benzene market participants worldwide are expected to adopt various strategies to combat headwinds entering 2026, including production optimization, a shift toward coal-based benzene, and the use of trading networks to capitalize on dislocations in regional pricing.
Asian benzene markets are likely to see South Korea-China trade flows dominate production economics due to lingering uncertainty over the Asia-US arbitrage. Tariff-adjusted spreads sharply dropped after April 2025, prompting even seasoned arbitrage traders to reconsider their strategies.
Platts assessments of benzene, basis FOB South Korea, peaked early in 2025, averaging $907.51/metric ton in February, before declining sharply following the trade tariff announcement that halted South Korea-US exports, settling at an average of $663.15/mt in the final month of the year, according to S&P Global Energy data.
With the US, historically the second-largest buyer of benzene, expected to pivot its sourcing from the Americas and Europe, producers in Asia and globally will pay keen attention to demand in China as the country emerges as one of the few homes for benzene molecules.
China’s capacity expansion is still underway, albeit at a slower pace as the market adjusts to the new supply from cracker startups such as ExxonMobil and Wanhua. With downstream production capacities under threat of oversupply in China, as well as trade barriers affecting end-user demand, China’s import demand is expected to weaken.
Market participants expect weaker premiums to be settled in 2026. Initial discussions for CFR China cargoes suggest most term contract cargoes would land at premiums of $16-$18/mt against the arrival month's weekly Mean of Platts Korea, about $10-$12/mt lower than 2025 premiums.
A stronger-than-expected performance in gasoline markets will likely see producers save aromatics molecules, including benzene, for gasoline production, leaving room for the market to absorb benzene not heading to the US.
In downstream Asian styrene markets, challenges such as overcapacity and poor demand are poised to persist. The continuing expansion of Chinese capacities while downstream demand remains tepid will likely see increased styrene monomer exports from the country.
India's styrene markets are expected to remain a steady source of demand, despite expectations that term contract premiums will settle lower.
The US mplementation of tariffs on benzene and styrene imports, starting in April 2025, shuffled global flows and has market participants still closely monitoring regulatory developments in 2026, as any expansion or change could further shift trade patterns and impact overall supply security.
Benzene imports into the US increased in April in a race to avoid the additional fees, then slid and shifted in kind, with Chapter 27 lower-quality coal-based benzene imports, not subject to tariffs, topping Chapter 29 petroleum-based benzene volumes for the first time.
Market sources have raised concerns about on-spec benzene being imported under the Chapter 27 designation, highlighting emerging issues around compliance challenges and uncertainties, especially if future Section 232 investigations result in broader tariff applications, which could impact the economics of benzene imports in 2026.
Platts data shows US Gulf Coast prompt-month benzene averaged 241 cents/gal when tariffs were implemented in April, with zero Chapter 27 imports, before increasing for three consecutive months to 278 cents/gal in July, as Chapter 27's share of import volumes climbed each month to 24%, 65% and 55%.
Benzene prices peaked early in the year at 308 cents/gal in February, dropped to a low in April when sanctions hit, then recovered to 281 cents/gal in December, Platts data showed.
For 2026, market participants said they do not expect import relief into the USGC until late February or early March.
Domestically, benzene demand is expected to rebound in 2026, driven by the styrenics market and gasoline blending, S&P Global Energy CERA analyst Eshwar Yennigalla said, echoing sentiment also heard in the market.
With China, once considered the "relief valve" for USGC styrene monomer, according to one styrene distributor, now out of the US export market as it concentrates on self-sufficiency and regional trade partners, US-based producers will look to Europe and other alternative outlets to offload volumes.