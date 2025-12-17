Asian benzene markets are likely to see South Korea-China trade flows dominate production economics due to lingering uncertainty over the Asia-US arbitrage. Tariff-adjusted spreads sharply dropped after April 2025, prompting even seasoned arbitrage traders to reconsider their strategies.

Platts assessments of benzene, basis FOB South Korea, peaked early in 2025, averaging $907.51/metric ton in February, before declining sharply following the trade tariff announcement that halted South Korea-US exports, settling at an average of $663.15/mt in the final month of the year, according to S&P Global Energy data.

With the US, historically the second-largest buyer of benzene, expected to pivot its sourcing from the Americas and Europe, producers in Asia and globally will pay keen attention to demand in China as the country emerges as one of the few homes for benzene molecules.