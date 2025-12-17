Weak downstream demand, cracker rationalization, co-cracking, tariffs and subdued recovery expectations are painting a bleak picture for the butadiene market in 2026 across various regions. Despite a recent push for self-sufficiency in China and the rest of Asia, market sources expect butadiene imports from the West to remain a fixture in the region for the foreseeable future.

Overall, worldwide butadiene prices trended lower in 2025. Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed CFR China, CIF US Gulf Coast and FOB Rotterdam butadiene prices down $470-$530/metric ton from January to early December.

This trend resulted from two factors. First, macroeconomic woes have had a profound impact on the automotive and construction sectors, two of the strongest downstream consumers, resulting in a decline in butadiene consumption in Western domestic markets.

Second, cargoes have been sent overseas more aggressively, as Asian demand and a prevailing price premium made this region the most feasible for absorbing steady butadiene supplies from the US and Europe. From January to October 2025, China's butadiene imports alone stood at 428,721 mt, up 39% from a year earlier, according to customs data.