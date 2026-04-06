To select a participation window, a user registered as an Administrator for your company must log into the Sustainability Reporting Portal and navigate to the CSA. There are two ways to access the CSA:

Select 'Frameworks' from navigation menu at the top of the screen. From there, under CSA, select Response and ensure you are on the ‘Confirmation’ tab. Click on the ‘2026 Corporate Sustainability Assessment’ link on the Sustainability Portal Dashboard page.

In the Confirmation tab, below ‘Plan your company's participation’ you will find all available participation windows.

Select your participation window

There are two participation window types:

1. Self-Paced:



The company responds to the questionnaire after the start of the selected window.

If the company has previously participated or was assessed on public information in the previous CSA cycle, it may opt to use a pre-fill from the prior years assessed data. Once finished with data entry, the company submits the questionnaire to S&P Global for analyst review and scoring.

If you want to choose this option, you need to:

Select the option “Our company will participate. (Where available, the questionnaire can be pre-filled with last year's assessed data).” Select the window that meets your schedule and is available

2. Review & Add:

The company responds to the questionnaire after first pre-filling with information from their most recent disclosures.

To understand which window to select and how that impacts your participation please read on:

The first column of the table indicates the date by which the company's most recent reporting should be publicly available (website). The ~30 days following this date is the period when S&P Global analysts will review the company's publicly available data and enter information that meets the CSA methodology requirements in the company’s CSA questionnaire.

The dates in the second column show the date when the company's participation window will start, allowing registered users to add to the pre-filled questionnaire. Once the company completes their review and if applicable provides additional or updated disclosure, it will submit the questionnaire back to S&P Global for final review and scoring.

If you want to choose this option, you need to:

Select the option “Our company will participate. (We would like to review and add to S&P Global’s assessment of our latest, publicly available information ): Select the window that meets your schedule and is available

Save your participation window

Once you have selected a window, be sure to save your selection by clicking the save button. You will receive an automated notification including details of your selected window, and this will be saved in the Portal Inbox with the email subject: “2026 CSA Participation Window Selection for COMPANY NAME”.