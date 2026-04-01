Authors

Cecilia Moraes | Sustainability Analyst, Research & Innovation, S&P Global Sustainable1



Contributors

Alessandro Badinotti | Sustainability Analyst, Research & Innovation, S&P Global Sustainable1

Tomas Pintado | Sustainability Analyst, Research & Innovation, S&P Global Sustainable1

As the pace of technological innovation accelerates, organizations must contend with the potential risks of disruption within labor dynamics. Attracting and retaining talent across a broad spectrum of roles is essential for organizational resilience. Reducing voluntary employee turnover — when employees choose to leave an organization for reasons such as resignation or retirement — is both a practical concern and a vital strategy for sustaining long-term business strength and continuity.

Voluntary turnover can have a significant financial impact. In 2025, the cost of replacing an employee ranged from half to four times their annual salary, depending on role and experience, according to employee engagement software company Applauz.1 Recruiting, interviewing and onboarding require substantial resources, while the loss of knowledge and human capital can lead to missed opportunities and lower productivity.

Labor supply challenges compound this issue. As populations age in many advanced economies, the available labor pool shrinks and dependency ratios increase, meaning fewer workers supporting more retirees, according to the International Monetary Fund.2 This trend makes attracting talent even more critical in some markets. Companies’ success in competing for talent may depend on how effectively they provide employee support programs and invest in workforce development, alongside factors such as salary and sector. Companies that prioritize these programs may achieve higher engagement, stronger performance, and improved attraction and retention.

Within our ESG Scores and Raw Data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we evaluate the extent to which companies are establishing human capital management and support programs for their employees. We also assess companies’ voluntary turnover rates as a percentage of total employees.