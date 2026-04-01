Figure 2 shows that companies address hazardous substance exposure through phaseout, substitution or a combination of both strategies. Phaseout commitments, either alone or paired with substitution, were the most common. This preference can be partly explained by the challenges in identifying alternative substances that deliver similar performance. Strategically, the distinction between phaseout and substitution matters because each carries different business implications. Phaseout often implies removing a product line, ingredient or process without a direct replacement, which can lead to a direct reduction in revenue, or, at a minimum, near-term disruption and added cost. Substitution, by contrast, typically maintains a company’s market presence by replacing the targeted input with an alternative, helping to preserve revenue streams while still meeting the commitment.

While communicating commitments shows companies' intent, achieving these targets requires further action. External collaboration and investment in research and development can help companies achieve these commitments. Of the 147 companies with commitments, 33% reported dedicating R&D resources or budget to substitute or phase out hazardous substances, while 36% reported collaborating with industry associations to identify substitutes.

The use of hazardous substances is primarily driven by performance requirements, cost considerations and product design constraints. However, their use entails significant financial, regulatory and reputational risks for companies. Incidents involving hazardous substances — such as PFAS — have resulted in litigation, remediation obligations and material business losses. These cases highlight how the presence of hazardous substances can undermine value creation, increase long‑term liabilities and expose companies to heightened scrutiny from regulators, investors and other stakeholders. CSA data shows that while many companies disclose their exposure and some commit to mitigation strategies, these commitments remain uneven and often limited in scope.







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