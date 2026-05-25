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Corporate Sustainability Assessment
25 May 2026
Information security breaches pose operational and financial risks as organizations digitalize their business models. Incidents can stem from malicious attacks, technical failures and human error, and their impacts range from system downtime and theft of sensitive data to regulatory fines, litigation and third-party operational disruptions. A sound information security management system extends well beyond basic awareness training or perimeter controls such as firewalls and encryption. It requires systematic vulnerability testing, ongoing monitoring, and assessment of actual data breaches and near-miss incidents.
Without reliable information on how often incidents occur, how severe they are and where controls fail, companies risk underestimating their exposure, misallocating resources and allowing vulnerabilities to persist. Evidence shows that cyber incidents trigger significant negative stock market reactions, with shareholder losses far exceeding direct costs, reflecting the market’s reassessment of previously underappreciated risks. Firms that fail to provide transparent, timely information risk sharper valuation impacts when incidents reveal exposures, consistent with capital markets penalizing uncertainty and information gaps.[1] By contrast, organizations that systematically track and analyze breach data can refine their controls, strengthen business continuity planning and potentially reduce cash flow volatility over time, supporting operational resilience and long-term value creation.
Within our ESG Scores and Raw Data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess the extent to which companies disclose their preparedness to prevent and respond to information security issues, capturing the disclosed control mechanisms they use to safeguard their information. Companies are scored from zero to 100, with higher scores reflecting more comprehensive and formalized programs, as evidenced by company disclosures, including where companies provide publicly verifiable documentation (e.g., third-party assurances, audits and certifications, where disclosed). A score of zero is assigned where relevant information is not publicly disclosed or does not meet CSA expectations.
The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we analyze the information security management programs of 11,765 public companies across 62 industries globallyassessed in the 2025 research cycle. Our analysis examines whether companies that have disclosed cybersecurity breaches tend to exhibit more robust information security management systems.
Figure 1 shows that 75% of companies have implemented information security awareness training for employees. Meanwhile, just over half of companies have security-related business continuity plans, reflecting efforts to prevent potential threats, limit damage and recover systems when breaches occur. More advanced, preventive practices were less widespread, with 40% of companies conducting third-party vulnerability analysis or simulated hacker attacks. This pattern suggests a preference for reactive capabilities over proactive internal and external vulnerability testing. Moreover, only 33% of companies have implemented third-party verification of their systems, slightly above the share conducting internal audits.
The chart also reveals gaps in how companies manage information security risks. While 45% of companies disclosed data breach information for the latest fiscal year — whether reporting one or more incidents or explicitly confirming that no breaches occurred — only 17% have implemented front-line escalation and early warning mechanisms. These mechanisms include employee reporting channels for incidents, vulnerabilities and suspicious activities. This imbalance highlights a disconnect between monitoring realized breaches and proactively identifying and managing information security risks.
Figure 2 shows that, on average, companies disclosing one or more information security breaches achieved higher category scores than peers reporting zero incidents, which in turn scored well above companies that did not disclose breaches. This pattern holds across most sectors, except for consumer staples, consumer discretionary and real estate.
Across sectors, companies that did not disclose cybersecurity breach information in public reporting also tended to have the lowest scores in this category. This may reflect differences in publicly available documentation, disclosure practices, and monitoring or governance maturity. The observed relationships between disclosure and higher scores are correlational and may be influenced by factors such as regulatory requirements, sector-specific disclosure norms and differences in reporting practices, rather than indicating causation.
Overall, the data indicates that higher-scoring companies are more likely to track and report incidents, and that transparency on breaches is associated with more developed information security management practices in disclosed information. By contrast, low scores among nondisclosing companies may reflect more limited publicly available information, differences in monitoring approaches or varying levels of documentation.
At an aggregate level, information security management scores varied across sectors, reflecting differences in data intensity, regulatory exposure and operational risk. The financials sector led due to high cybersecurity materiality; the information technology and communication services sectors also showed elevated exposure as data-driven businesses. Lower scores in the consumer, real estate and materials sectors may reflect lower perceived materiality, though increasing digitalization could raise future risk relevance.
Across the dataset, results suggest that information security management programs are broadly adopted across sectors, but gaps in depth, consistency and execution exist and could lead to tangible financial impacts. Given that ineffective information security practices can trigger operational failures, the loss or theft of sensitive data, fines, penalties and reputational damage, uneven implementation of information security programs across organizations leaves enterprise value exposed.
Effective monitoring and systematic assessment of data are foundational elements of a mature information security management framework. When breach metrics are combined with clear employee escalation processes and supported by regular internal and external audits, incident information becomes more timely, reliable and useful for decision-making. This approach helps to reduce the likelihood of repeat events and limits their financial and operational impact.
As regulatory expectations, supervisory scrutiny and cyberthreat intensity continue to increase, companies that close these gaps — by aligning preventive controls with rapid escalation mechanisms and transparent breach analytics — may be better positioned to manage volatility in information security risks and help to support long‑term value through resilient and trusted digital operating models.
[1] Kamiya, S., et al. (2021). “Risk management, firm reputation, and the impact of successful cyberattacks on target firms.” Journal of Financial Economics 139(3), 719‒749.
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