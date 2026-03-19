Stablecoin Stability Assessment

A stablecoin is a digital asset that is designed to be used as a means of payment or settlement on a blockchain. They are pegged to a fiat currency, such as the U.S. dollar, in an effort to maintain a stable value.

Stablecoins are generally issued by private sector entities and are increasingly becoming subject to dedicated legal and regulatory frameworks. They enable cash-like transactions on a blockchain which is a necessary capability for the use of tokenization and broader digital asset market infrastructure. Relative to other blockchain-based payment instruments (e.g. central bank digital currencies and tokenized bank deposits) stablecoins provide a more ‘open loop’ solution that can be used beyond the universe of entities dealing directly with a central bank or the client base of a specific financial institution.