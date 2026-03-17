Interval funds are closed-end investment vehicles that offer investors periodic liquidity through scheduled share repurchase offers instead of daily redemptions. They enable institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors to access less liquid asset classes, such as private credit, within a regulated structure.

A primary challenge for interval funds is the historical absence of public credit ratings, which can limit debt market access and lead to higher borrowing costs. Maintaining financial stability and clear credit communication is also critical during periods of industry-wide market volatility and redemption pressure.