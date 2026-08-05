Middle East Credit Gateway Episode 4: Sovereign Credit Resilience Amid Regional Uncertainty

In this episode of Middle East Credit Gateway, Hina Shoeb and Mohamed Ali are joined with Benjamin Young, Managing Director, Emerging EMEA Sovereign Ratings at S&P Global Ratings, to discuss how geopolitical tensions are influencing sovereign credit profiles across the GCC and wider Middle East region. The conversation explores the potential long-term economic implications of regional conflict, including shifts in trade routes, investment flows and supply chains, while highlighting factors that have supported sovereign credit resilience, such as strong fiscal buffers, economic diversification and government support mechanisms. We also examine how expanding non-oil revenue streams may support sovereign credit profiles across the region and discuss the key risks and opportunities investors should monitor as markets navigate a changing geopolitical and energy landscape.