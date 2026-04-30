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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
April 30, 2026
In this episode, Hina Shoeb and Mohamed Ali connect with Dr. Mohamed Damak, Analytical Manager, Cross Practice Rating, Middle East, to discuss the outlook for the GCC banking sector. Dr. Damak provides an overview of the key characteristics of the region’s banking landscape, the key factors that impact their ratings, and what we are watching for as the region’s banks continue to evolve.
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