April 30, 2026

Middle East Credit Gateway Episode 2: Understanding the GCC banking sector

In this episode, Hina Shoeb and Mohamed Ali connect with Dr. Mohamed Damak, Analytical Manager, Cross Practice Rating, Middle East, to discuss the outlook for the GCC banking sector. Dr. Damak provides an overview of the key characteristics of the region’s banking landscape, the key factors that impact their ratings, and what we are watching for as the region’s banks continue to evolve.