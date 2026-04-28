28 April, 2026

The Health Care Credit Beat: Thoughts on 100% Pharma Tariffs, Middle East Conflict Impact, and Medicare Advantage

In episode 2, we give our credit takes on why the looming 100% U.S. tariffs on imported pharma is more headline than impact, why the Middle East conflict thus far has had only a minimal negative effect on the U.S. health care industry, and our continued concerns for health care sector following the recent 2.48% rate increase for Medicare Advantage for the 2027 plan year.