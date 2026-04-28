The Health Care Credit Beat: Thoughts on 100% Pharma Tariffs, Middle East Conflict Impact, and Medicare Advantage

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
28 April, 2026
In episode 2, we give our credit takes on why the looming 100% U.S. tariffs on imported pharma is more headline than impact, why the Middle East conflict thus far has had only a minimal negative effect on the U.S. health care industry, and our continued concerns for health care sector following the recent 2.48% rate increase for Medicare Advantage for the 2027 plan year.