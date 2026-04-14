Covered Bonds Uncovered: Dutch Market Dynamics And AI In Mortgage Origination

S&P Global Ratings’ covered bond sector lead Casper Andersen and his colleague Judit Papp talk about the latest rating trends in the Dutch covered bond market. Mr. Andersen is then joined by Maureen Schuller, Head of Financials Sector Strategy at ING, to discuss the Dutch pension market reform and the role of securitization in the Dutch covered bond market. Finally, he chats with his colleague and RMBS sector lead Alastair Bigley about the adoption of agentic AI in mortgage origination.

The “Covered Bonds Uncovered” podcast—your go-to source for in-depth analysis and key highlights from our covered bonds coverage. Stay informed with regular video updates that address the latest market developments and provide a concise summary of our newest publications. Get the insights you need, quickly and clearly, to stay ahead in the evolving covered bond sector.

Related articles: