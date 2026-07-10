At S&P Global Ratings' 42nd Annual North American Insurance Conference, industry leaders explored how insurers, brokers, and reinsurers are adapting to a world of increasing risk and uncertainty. Key discussions focused on the rising importance of private credit for life insurers, how AI can boost efficiency and support workforces, and the opportunities and coverage challenges created by rapid data center expansion. Despite ongoing geopolitical, technological, and financial disruption, the industry remains resilient, well-capitalized, and equipped to help clients navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.