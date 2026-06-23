Series 8, Episode 4:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast

In this episode, Hina and Sandeep welcome special guest Alex Roig to discuss key takeaways from the Global ABS Conference in Barcelona. With over 5,500 attendees, the event highlighted significant themes in the CLO market, particularly in navigating complex macroeconomic conditions. The speakers explore the evolution of CLO investing strategies, the importance of CLO documentation and the growing risk of downgrades.

Whether you are focused on macro credit or tracking developments in CLOs, this episode offers a clear view of current market trends and key risks, highlighting the dynamic landscape investors face today.

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