Covered Bonds Uncovered: Norwegian House Prices And The Finnish Sovereign

S&P Global Ratings’ covered bond sector lead Casper Andersen and his colleague Andrew South talk about the latest rating trends in the Norwegian and Finnish covered bond markets. Mr. Andersen is then joined by Anders Lund Francke, Head of Research at Eiendomsverdi, to discuss Norwegian house prices, high household leverage, and the role of oil in the economy. Finally, he chats with his colleague and sovereign sector lead Frank Gill about the recent rating action on Finland.

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