Series 8, Episode 3:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Electronic Arts’ Evolving Credit Story

In this episode, Hina and Sandeep are joined by Oliver Vande Stouwe to uncover the largest LBOs in recent history and take a deep dive into Electronic Arts’ evolving credit story.

Listen now to explore what defeasance means for Electronic Arts’ outstanding notes and the key assumptions underpinning its recovery ratings.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

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