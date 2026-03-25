Series 8, Episode 2:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Impact of the Middle East Crisis on Structured Finance

As the Middle East crisis evolves, our new podcast edition features Zahabia Gupta, Head of Emerging Markets Credit Research, and Andrew South, Head of European Structured Finance Research at S&P Global Ratings. In this episode, hosts Hina and Sandeep discuss S&P’s base case, key risk indicators to monitor, and the implications for the structured finance sector.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

Related articles:

Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: Credit Implications Of The Middle East War

Credit Conditions Special Update: Conflict In Middle East Casts New Light On Established Risks