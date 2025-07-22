Series 7, Episode 6:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Colisee’s Credit Profile & Performance Trends

In this episode, Hina and Sandeep are joined by Remi Bringuier to take a closer look at Colisee’s credit profile. We break down the most recent performance data, walk through our rationale for CCC rating category, and spotlight the key credit factors and trends we’re monitoring closely.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

Related article: Colisee Group S.A.S. Downgraded To 'SD', Term Loan B To 'D' On Deferred Cash Interest Payment