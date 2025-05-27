Series 7, Episode 3:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: The Future of Securitization in Saudi Arabia

In this episode Sandeep and Hina explore the future of securitization in Saudi Arabia, sharing key takeaways from a recent S&P Global Ratings roundtable in Riyadh with Mohamed Damak and Matthew Mitchell.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.