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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
27 May, 2025
Series 7, Episode 3:
Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: The Future of Securitization in Saudi Arabia
In this episode Sandeep and Hina explore the future of securitization in Saudi Arabia, sharing key takeaways from a recent S&P Global Ratings roundtable in Riyadh with Mohamed Damak and Matthew Mitchell.
Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.
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