Series 7, Episode 3:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Merlin’s Credit Story

Hina and Sandeep are joined by Raquel Delgado Galicia to discuss Merlin’s recent performance, our expectations for 2025, and the areas we are closely monitoring.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

Related Research: