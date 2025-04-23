Series 7, Episode 2:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Why does Athena’s recovery rating matter?

Hina and Sandeep are joined by Solene Van Eetvelde to discuss Athena’s rating drivers, our current expectations for the company's performance, and the areas we are closely monitoring, including U.S. tariffs.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

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