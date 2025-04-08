In this episode, Casper Andersen is joined by Nicolas Charnay to discuss our 2025 bank outlook. We also cover key developments in emerging covered bond markets, together with background and insights from mortgage market expert Richard Kemmish.

“Covered Bonds Uncovered” podcast—your go-to source for in-depth analysis and key highlights from our covered bonds coverage. Stay informed with regular video updates that address the latest market developments and provide a concise summary of our newest publications. Get the insights you need, quickly and clearly, to stay ahead in the evolving covered bond sector.

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