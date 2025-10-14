Series 7, Episode 7:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Assessing Bespoke Transactions

In this special edition, hosts Hina and Sandeep engage in a thought-provoking discussion with Yann Marty and William Sweat about a novel transaction that highlights the increasingly blurred lines between fund finance and traditional securitization. This episode delves into complex and innovative transactions concerning sublines, for which we may not have established published criteria.

Our Cross Practice Analytical Team takes a holistic approach to these bespoke transactions, identifying associated risks and developing an analytical framework for assessment. Our goal is to offer market participants advanced insights into Corporate Credits, CLOs, and Leveraged Finance deals through our regular podcast, focusing on key features observed in corporate credits and the sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

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