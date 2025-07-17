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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
17 July, 2025
Series 7, Episode 5:
Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Examining Babilou’s Credit Profile
Hina and Sandeep are joined by Alphee Roumens to provide a granular view of Babilou’s credit Profile; the latest performance trends, discuss our rationale behind the CCC rating category, and highlight key areas we're monitoring closely.
Our goal is to equip market participants with deeper, forward-looking insight into multi-asset class -Corporate Credits, CLOs, Leveraged Finance Deals through our regular podcast series. Each episode explores key credit features, sector-specific risks, and evolving trends we’re seeing across the deals we cover.
Related Article:
Babilou Family SAS Downgraded To 'CCC+' On Operating Performance Deterioration And Strained Liquidity; Outlook Stable
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