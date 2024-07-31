Series 6, Episode 5: Before we all break for summer, Hina & Sandeep discuss Ardagh Group with Desiree Menjivar over an in-depth analysis of Ardagh’s recent rating action and insights into the key factors shaping the company's performance, and the areas we are closely monitoring.

View related research: Ardagh Group S.A. And Glass-Packaging Subsidiaries Downgraded To 'CCC-' On Debt Restructuring Risk; Outlook Negative