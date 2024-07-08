Series 6, Episode 4:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: How ASDA’s Parent, Bellis Finco PLC, compares with other food retailers in a highly competitive UK landscape.

Hina & Sandeep have a discussion with Raquel on credit fundamentals of Asda and its recent refinancing and S&P’s expectation for a future trajectory.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into Corporate Credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

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