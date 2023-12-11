S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
11 Dec, 2023
Series 5, Episode 5: Hina & Sandeep wrap up the year with Tia Zhang and discuss a workaround seen in loan documentation allowing borrowers to extend maturities more easily.
Theme
Location
Sectors