Inside Europe’s CLO Market: Trends Shaping 2026

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
8 June, 2026
Europe’s CLO market continues to show resilience in 2026, supported by tight spreads, steady demand for high-quality paper, and low defaults despite a more mixed issuance environment. Looking ahead, refinancing activity, M&A-driven loan supply, and a growing investor base are expected to support continued momentum. Watch to uncover the trends redefining opportunities across Europe’s structured finance landscape and explore our latest insights: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/sectors/structured-finance